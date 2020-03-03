West Ashley High School Student had confirmed case of mumps

Authorities have confirmed a single case of mumps at West Ashley High School, warning staff and students they may have been exposed to the viral infection in late February.
The student is no longer contagious but could have passed on the illness between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, Principal Ryan Cumback said in an email to parents.
Anyone who could have come into contact with the illness should monitor themselves until March 20 for symptoms, which include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of appetite, or swelling in the cheek and jaw area, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday.
Mumps is spread through saliva and mucus, and patients may spread the virus for days before noticing symptoms. Symptoms generally appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but could present as quickly as 12 days after contact or as many as 25 days afterward.
A single dose of MMR vaccine is 78 percent effective at preventing mumps, and a second dose protects 88 percent of patients, but anyone can contract the disease, according to DHEC. In addition to getting vaccinations and washing hands frequently, DHEC recommends avoiding close contact with sick people, or sharing food or beverages.
Anyone with cheek or jaw swelling should avoid contact with others and then call ahead to a medical professional and wear a mask while waiting to be seen. Patients who may have been exposed to the patient at West Ashley High School should notify their healthcare provider.
Those with questions can all the Lowcountry's on-call epidemiologist at 843-411-1091.