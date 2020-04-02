West Ashley groomer jailed after video of cat being thrown into wall hits YouTube

A West Ashley cat groomer accused of throwing a cat he was brushing against a wall when the animal bit him has been jailed.

Brian Allen Richardson, 27, faces a single charge of ill treatment of animals. His bond was set at $1,500.

Richardson had been working at Carolina Grooming in May 2019, when another groomer asked him to help her with an agitated cat, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Richardson, shirtless, sat at a table and held the cat down.

The cat struggles for several minutes before biting the groomer, at which point surveillance footage shows him grab the cat from the table and hurl it against the wall.

"You can't do that," the other groomer can be overheard telling the man. "Why didn't you just let go? I told you to let go."

Richardson's sister called the sheriff's office a few days later, saying he'd gone to the hospital when a cat bit him at work. When a deputy called the groomer, an employee hung up the phone, according to the report.

In November, the department began fielding calls from people who'd seen the surveillance footage online.

The business' owner told deputies he wasn't aware that the manager, Richardson's father, had given jobs to his son and his girlfriend.

Richardson and his girlfriend had both moved on by the time the owner fired Richardson's father, according to the report, who in turn posted the video of his son to Facebook and moved out of state.

Richardson agreed to talk to deputies Wednesday and said he'd thrown the cat when it bit him, according to the report.