West Ashley faith groups working to help area's growing homeless population

Homelessness in West Ashley might not be as visible an issue as it is in other parts of the Lowcountry — including the heavily populated downtown Charleston and city of North Charleston — but faith-based groups and activists say there's a growing number of people in need there.

"It's been very noticeable," said the Rev. Marshall Huey, rector at Old St. Andrew's Parish Church.

The church, a 1703 building that serves as the oldest surviving church building in the state, is spearheading a newly formed coalition of faith entities, outreach organizations, activists and governmental agencies working to bring attention to the increasing homeless population.

At Old St. Andrew's, located on Ashley River Road, the house of worship provides assistance at least once a week to someone who shows up to the church seeking aid.

The church has this year encountered more homeless people who are in need of assistance than in the past 10 years combined, Huey said.

Some of the people need water and food. Others need a place to wash clothes or charge their phones.

Known as the West Ashley Team Combating Homelessness, or WATCH, the goal is to bring together different entities that can begin meeting immediate needs by providing people with important items, such as bus passes and cellphones.

It also brings together groups working toward the same goal of uplifting the community.

"Really just a hub of communication for these people who are doing the grassroots work," said Dianne Bowler, who led efforts in establishing the ministry.

It's common for grassroots groups to be unaware of others that are doing similar initiatives, Huey said. The new network allows ministries to share resources, furthering an overarching goal of helping those in need.

For instance, through the coalition, Old St. Andrew's just learned of Seacoast Church's car servicing ministry on Savannah Highway. Old St. Andrew's now plans to direct people and resources to the vehicle ministry.

"This is a real opportunity for doing the greater good but not having to reinvent the wheel," Huey said.

There are also long-term goals that will require a lot more funding and planning. Organizers would like to see a homeless shelter established in West Ashley at some point.

"What I would love to see is some sort of West Ashley care center on the Citadel Mall property," Huey said.

The group is still in its early formational stages, but WATCH has already done some small initiatives.

The group recently secured 50 bus passes for free CARTA rides to give to those in need. Team members also recently learned about the new Lowcountry Veterans Home on James Island, a new facility that features 15 beds for homeless individuals.

WATCH has also held a clothing drive, helped one woman pay her cell phone bill and connected another woman with a health counseling service.

These are small beginnings of what organizers hope blossoms into a larger portfolio of services.

"I feel like we're just on the very edge of this," Bowler said.

Uplift Charleston is one of the few activist groups that has joined Old St. Andrew's Parish, Coastal Community Church, Seacoast Church, the city of Charleston and several others to form a coalition that could be modeled in other municipalities across the region.

"I think churches and groups are seeing things can be done with grassroots efforts," said Aaron Comstock, whose group Uplift Charleston has served North Charleston's homeless community for years.

The county's homeless population appears to be growing slightly.

In 2019, the annual Point-In-Time count required by the federal government found 4,192 homeless individuals statewide. In 2020, that number crept up to 4,268.

In Charleston County, the survey found 323 homeless people in 2020, a small climb from 318 the previous year.

The crisis is widely visible in North Charleston, the state's third-largest municipality. The problem is widely seen on the city's south end, where many live in poverty.

Large encampments are tucked away in wooded areas off Rivers Avenue. Also, food giveaways, clothing distributions, and a church soup kitchen often draw large crowds at the intersection of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenues.

In West Ashley, homeless communities are more spread out, advocates say.

A walking trail and properties behind grocery stores are common encampment sites.

"It's not as centralized," Bowler said.

A consistent funding source to help sustain WATCH is being discussed. Those who want to give toward the program can mail money to Old St. Andrew's Parish Church at 2604 Ashley River Road.