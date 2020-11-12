West Ashley charter school switches to virtual learning after teacher contracts COVID-19

A West Ashley charter school has temporarily halted in-person learning for all students after a teacher and her child tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

All 1,150 elementary and middle school students enrolled at Orange Grove Charter School will shift to virtual learning until Nov. 30, Principal John Clendaniel said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the school learned that a teacher at the charter school’s elementary campus tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control protocol, the students she taught in person who were within 6 feet of her for longer than 15 minutes, also known as "close contacts," were instructed to stay home and quarantine, Clendaniel said.

Three other Orange Grove teachers were identified as close contacts and were also told to quarantine at home.

On Thursday, the school learned that the teacher's child, who was enrolled in the school's employee day care program, had also tested positive. That's when Clendaniel and other staff made the decision to temporarily halt all in-person learning at both the elementary and middle school campuses.

The school's day care will need to be closed for two weeks, Clendaniel said. During that time the 14 teachers who rely on the service will inevitably need to stay home in order to take care of their children, he said.

The last day both the coronavirus-positive teacher and her child were present in the school building was Tuesday.

Clendaniel stressed the decision to shut down was not made due to a high number of positive cases at the school. Instead, he said, it was made based on staffing limitations and "an abundance of caution."

The decision to switch students to virtual learning comes five days after the school hosted an outdoor fundraising event. Photos of the gathering began circulating on social media this week, sparking criticism from some parents who pointed out that none of the attendees pictured were practicing social distancing or were wearing face masks.

Students will start online-only instruction Friday and will continue to receive lessons this way until at least after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nov. 23-24 were already scheduled as eLearning days, Clendaniel said, so the decision to shut down means students will only miss six days of in-person learning.

"I apologize for the inconvenience that this shift will inevitably cause, but I feel that it is necessary considering the staffing situation we find ourselves in and the number of potential close contacts we would have on staff if other students in the daycare were to test positive," Clendaniel wrote in an email to parents Thursday.

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported at his school, he said.