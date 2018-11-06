Some voters who arrived at Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church to cast their Election Day ballots Tuesday morning reported being delayed for hours after volunteers informed them that check-in computers were not operating properly.
This location serves as the polling place for two precincts: St. Andrews 28 and 37.
Joe Debney, Charleston County election director, said that, as of 9 a.m., two of the four check-in computer systems were "flickering," and that technicians had been dispatched to the West Ashley polling location, 2014 Bees Ferry Road, to advise.
Debney emphasized that there were no reported issues or malfunctions associated with the voting machines themselves.
Meanwhile, multiple prospective voters who were attempting to cast ballots at the site told The Post and Courier that a volunteer told those gathered in the church to expect delays, citing the apparent check-in snafu.
Zeb Lott, a West Ashley resident who showed up at Grace on the Ashley to cast his ballot, said he had been at the location since about 7:30 a.m.
A volunteer made an announcement, he added, indicating there were complications being addressed with the check-in machines and that there were a limited number of paper ballots available.
By 9 a.m., Lott said, the line again was beginning to move.