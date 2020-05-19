Wendell Gilliard asks SC congressman Jim Clyburn for help with Joseph Floyd Manor

S.C. Rep. Wendell Gilliard has reached out to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, asking to meet and discuss conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor, a public housing building for seniors in Charleston where residents have been living in substandard conditions.

Earlier this month, The Post and Courier spoke with several residents who reported bedbug infestations, rats and other vermin, as well as drug dealing, lack of maintenance and other issues.

"This building is in the area where you once had a satellite 6th Congressional District office," Gilliard said in his letter to Clyburn, D-S.C. "The conditions at Joseph Floyd Manor are most definitely subhuman and deplorable."

The Charleston Democrat has asked the congressman to meet so they can discuss what "the best possible solution" would be for residents, the letter states.

"It may be simply an issue of cleaning and renovation or it might be necessary to start from scratch and rebuild ... with the written agreement to move all those former residents back to the new building," Gilliard said.

On Monday, he and several other local officials, including North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward, Charleston City Councilman Robert Mitchell and Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey, toured Floyd Manor.

After seeing the conditions, they pledged to enact sweeping changes to improve conditions in the building or to tear it down and rebuild.

They also pledged that any housing solutions would remain affordable for Floyd Manor residents.