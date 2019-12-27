Late on Christmas Eve — during prime holiday oyster selling time in South Carolina — state regulators shut down the shellfish harvest across the entire 187-mile coast.

Early the next day they reopened nearly all of it.

The weird holiday timing and unusual whole-coast nature of the decisions perplexed harvesters nearly everywhere.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday it was erring on the side of safety.

"The closures were made just as a precautionary measure," said Chris Delcamp, DHEC spokesman.

Shellfish beds are closed temporarily in locations where more than 4 inches of rain falls within 24 hours because all sorts of waste material in rain runoff pollutes the beds until it washes through.

The rain that fell Sunday through Tuesday was heavy all along the coast. As much as 10 inches fell in spots. But it was lighter in other spots. The official total was only 3.83 inches at the Weather Service office in North Charleston.

When reports of the heavy rain started coming in, DHEC shut down the beds until it could get enough data to determine what areas received how much, Delcamp said.

It turned out most areas of the state didn't reach that 4-inch level in 24 hours.

In McClellanville, north of Charleston, where more than 7 inches fell, "we kept wondering why the beds weren't closed, then they closed them, then sometime during the night they apparently reopened them," said Rutledge Leland, owner of Carolina Seafood.

"We assume we're all back in business," he added.

"I was never uncomfortable about the quality of the oysters. I know they have their rules. It was a crazy time for them, too," he said.

The beds are commonly closed because fecal bacteria from sewage can be trapped in shellfish meat and cause health problems if the meat is eaten raw, which many consider a delicacy. The bacteria can be destroyed by cooking, but the more it's infested, the longer it has to cook. There's just no way to tell for sure without testing.

Sewer system discharge, rain runoff and litter are causing more pollution problems as population growth urbanizes the Charleston area.

Shellfish bed harvest closures have become routine, at a rate beginning to threaten the local supplies of oysters and clams. Buffering and other pollution control methods haven't kept pace with waterfront development.

The lone harvest area that was kept shut after the reopening was the Wallace Creek area in Beaufort County.

For more information on shellfish closures, call DHEC's Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at 843-846-1030 or go to www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.