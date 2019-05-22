Get ready to sweat.
Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be the hottest of the year, with potential record-breaking temperatures stretching into Tuesday of next week.
This temperature surge is on course to be the first major heat wave of the season, and unusually high temperatures so early in the year may pose significant health risks as people spend extended time outside over the three-day holiday.
National Weather Service meteorologist Neil Dixon said these types of temperatures are unusual for late May.
“It is very, very early. You can see that in the record highs. Some of these record highs, not necessarily downtown, but down in Savannah, some of these records are dated back to 1878. So it’s a very unusual, early, summertime heat wave,” Dixon said.
Monday’s expected high is around 98 degrees, a temperature that would break a previous record of 95 degrees recorded in 1962 and 1926. Humidity will cause the heat index to make temperatures feel as high as 101 degrees Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Extremely high temperatures cause the internal body temperature to rise, according to Keith Borg, an associate professor of pediatric and adult emergency medicine at MUSC. As the body temperature continues to increase, symptoms might include nausea, weakness, fatigue, dizziness and headaches. These consequences of heat exhaustion will eventually progress to more serious health effects, like heat stroke, which causes confusion and disorientation.
“That is literally the temperature rising in your brain, and then eventually your organs fail and it could be fatal,” Borg said.
"Anytime you’ve got a big weekend like this and a holiday weekend, you get people making some occasionally poor decisions to drink a little more alcohol and a little less water. People are outside a little bit more, and those kinds of things can put you at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke," Borg said.
Borg recommended staying inside, wearing cool clothing and drinking appropriate fluids to stay safe this weekend, in addition to checking on children, elderly people and pets, all of whom are more at risk for heat illnesses.
While Borg said that many South Carolina natives are already familiar with how to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses, he emphasized the importance of taking these precautions.
“We all adapt to the heat over time, and we haven’t had a lot of those really warm, humid conditions yet. So we’re all a little under-adapted from where we ended up last summer,” Borg said. “People sort of make decisions based on where they were last summer or don’t anticipate how warm it’s actually going to be, and those things could sneak up on you.”
Dixon said that there will be little relief at night, with lows only reaching the mid-70s, and "little relief in the way of rainfall." Since this heat wave falls in the middle of a drought, dry leaves and pine needles make it easier to start accidental wildfires. This means it is a good to check in with local fire officials before starting up an outdoor barbecue or fire pit.
Sunday's expected high is around 98 degrees in downtown Charleston, according to the National Weather Service. Columbia and Greenville are also expected to feel the heat, with temperatures between 95 and 100 degrees over the weekend.