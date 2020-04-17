Weather Service confirms 20 tornadoes hit SC this week destroying homes statewide

The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 20 tornadoes slammed South Carolina on Monday morning, killing nine people and injuring 77.

Previous reports this week estimated 15 tornadoes. The Weather Services has been updating the data all week, and the latest report Friday morning shows the 20 twisters had winds ranging from 80 to 160 mph and hit areas from the barrier islands to the Upstate.

One EF3, with a wind speed near 140 mph, tore a 31-mile path through Barnwell, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties shortly before 6 a.m. Two people died in that storm.

A confirmed tornado in Hampton County near Nixville caused the most devastation, killing five people and injuring at least 60, according to the Weather Service.

The series of storms was the Palmetto State's deadliest outbreak of tornadoes in 36 years. Some tornadoes are estimated to have traveled as much as 50 miles across the state, which meteorologists called a rare situation.

At least 200 people have been left homeless by the storms, and the full amount of damage is still being calculated.

But recovery efforts are well underway in some parts. And members of the community have rallied around neighbors trying to deal with the destruction amid a global pandemic that is pushing people to stay isolated.

Matt Hoffer, a resident in the Fairlawn subdivision of Moncks Corner, saw the kindness firsthand.

On Monday, utility trucks and residents could barely drive down the street littered with branches, debris and foliage. On Thursday, it was cleared. And most residents were either tending to their personal yards or taking shelter inside from the coronavirus.

Hoffer had two large oak trees fall in his backyard. One took out his above-ground swimming pool. Another put a whole in his roof. But within a day, members of First Presbyterian Church in Moncks Corner came to help.

"One of the guys from church has been here for three days straight," Hoeffer said. "This damage was overwhelming at first and you don't know where to go. Next thing you know, the whole town is here. And then your church comes. Everyone's bringing you food to eat and tools to use."

The tornado that hit Moncks Corner was an EF2, clocking in at about 120 mph. Six people were injured by it.

Jerry Oldham, a resident in Fairlawn, said he was amazed at how quickly people mobilized to clean up the neighborhood. He saw a tree float down his block on Monday morning. He still feels like the whole storm was surreal.

"It was a Monday I don't ever want to relive again," Oldham said. "It was like being a father and your daughter is about to get married. The whole day is a blur, because there's just so much to take in and so much to do."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.