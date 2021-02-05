Weather apps show snow in SC next week, but chances are still unclear

Residents of the Lowcountry woke up to a rare sight on Friday morning: a snowflake in many weather apps, indicating the potential for a white Valentine's Day.
Long-range forecasts do indicate that an arctic airmass and higher chances of precipitation will collide in the Lowcountry in the middle of February, said Neil Dixon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. But it's unclear still exactly how the system will set up, and it's unlikely to be only snow.
"Just about every winter storm event we see and experience in the Lowcountry, it's going to bring a variety of winter weather," Dixon said. "Chances are we're going to see a period of liquid rain, a period of freezing rain, and then the sleet and the snow."
Right now, an arctic airmass is centered over the upper Midwest. It's expected to slowly migrate towards the Southeast.
Between Feb. 12 and 18, there's a 60 percent chance of lower-than-normal temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Center also calls for a slightly elevated chance of more precipitation than normal in that timeframe, at 40 percent.
While the cold air will descend from the northwest, a warmer, moister airmass will set up south of the region, and the combination of the two will determine what falls from the sky — or doesn't, Dixon said.
The last time Charleston saw a significant amount of snow was in the first week of 2018, in an event that blanketed much of the South Carolina coast and shut down Charleston International Airport for days.
Snow has repeatedly blanketed other parts of the United States this year: a mid-January storm hit usually-untouched areas of Texas and Louisiana, laying down as much as a foot, the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reported. New York City also saw a foot and a half of snow in the first days of February, part of the system that stretched from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.
Check back for more on this developing story.