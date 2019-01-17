The tide is turning against the nearly half-century-old Saffir-Simpson scale for rating hurricanes.
Researchers have been sorting around for better, but still straightforward ways, to tell the public about the storms in terms of the individual threats — storm surge seas and flooding rain, as well as winds — instead of the standard 1-5 scale based solely on wind speed.
Changing it has been quietly talked about for years, but there are hurdles for any new scale. The biggest one might be the popularity of the Saffir-Simpson scale, largely due to its simplicity.
Researchers say any simple numbered scale is just not likely to be good enough.
The discussion became more public after Hurricane Harvey in 2017 dropped catastrophic flooding on Texas when it stalled onshore. People in the Carolinas added to the concerns after rains from the relatively weak but slow-moving Hurricane Florence swamped the coastal plain in 2018.
Before the partial federal shutdown, researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its National Hurricane Center component were collecting "social science," or studies of public response, to evaluate how the public uses the center's hurricane information, according to spokeswoman Julie Roberts.
New ways to scale hurricanes might come out of those studies, she said.
The private forecasting company AccuWeather just announced its staff has developed a replacement for the traditional Saffir-Simpson scale. The company's effort joins a number of tries at a new basis, including several using kinetic energy, or the power in the motion of the storm.
Western Carolina University researcher Rob Young in 2018 produced the first formal study showing there is no statistical relationship between the Saffir-Simpson scale and the destruction caused by the storms. The AccuWeather one-size-fits-all scale likely won't solve that problem, he said.
"I don't think you can categorize the three separate threats with one scale in a meaningful way that tells the public what to worry about," Young said. "Now we understand the hurricane impacts are pretty complicated. if you (replace) it simply and it's wrong, that's not very helpful."
Another issue is that the algorithms developed by AccuWeather are proprietary, so there's no way for other researchers to evaluate them.
Among other concerned researchers is Phil Klotzbach, the lead scientist for the benchmark Tropical Meteorology Project. Having AccuWeather rate the storms with different values than the National Hurricane Center is likely to cause confusion, he said.
The scale also includes a component assessing potential economic damage, Klotzbach said.
"So a storm like (Category 4) Hurricane Michael might rank lower on the scale, since it impacted an area with a fairly low population. To me, that is a really big mistake, since if you're discussing a threat to the general public, the storm's intensity poses an equal threat to the 1,000 people or 1 million people that may be the line of fire," he said.
On top of that, the storms themselves appear to be worsening. Slow-moving Hurricane Harvey, which shattered the Texas coast last year near Houston and left much of it underwater, might be the model for the future.
Federal researchers recently completed a computer-simulation analysis of how 22 recent storms would have developed and behaved in the warmer waters and air expected to dominate the atmosphere by the end of the century.
The results suggest the storms would move slower, have stronger winds and drop a lot more rain.
A change in rating the storms wouldn't be unprecedented. In 2012, federal researchers tweaked the Saffir-Simpson scale itself to give a statistical nudge to stronger storms.
The adjustments were:
• Category 3 hurricanes (formerly 111 mph to 130 mph) 111 mph to 129 mph.
• Category 4 (131-155 mph) 130 mph to 156 mph.
• Category 5 (156 mph or higher) 157 mph or higher.
On top of that, Hurricane Center specialists recently began emphasizing the threat of storm surge in their forecasts.
There's room for more improvement on details such as torrential rainfall and flooding, said Charleston-based meteorologist Shea Gibson with the WeatherFlow private company.
"This could vary from region to region where storms make landfall," he said. That would provide a more accurate assessment of local threats for storms such as Florence and Harvey in areas more prone to flooding.
"Inland river swelling coupled with downstream watershed effects can make even a lower category number hurricane a devastating situation, as we just saw with Florence," Gibson said.