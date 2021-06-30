Water Mission continues Navy's legacy on old North Charleston base

NORTH CHARLESTON — Dozens of private businesses and nonprofits have taken residence on the former Charleston Naval Base since its 1996 closure.

More development is expected on the complex, a 3-mile-long corridor along the Cooper River that honors the city's history while also pointing to its future.

Separate plans by private developers and the city of North Charleston call for the base's continued transformation from a cluster of shuttered military buildings and residences into a vibrant, mixed-use space with restaurants, residential units, office spaces, event venues and parks.

All of the increased attention could work in the favor of one Christian engineering nonprofit that's quietly become a global leader in the fight to provide billions across the world with safe water.

With a recent land purchase, the mission has established a permanent residence on the old base. The group also has plans to expand.

Headquartered inside an old Navy warehouse, Water Mission is different because the nonprofit's work continues the legacy of the people in uniform who once served at the former military installation.

More obviously, both the nonprofit and the Navy directly involve the use of water as a means of helping others. But more subtly, Water Mission echoes the armed forces branch as the mission strives as a U.S.-based, service-minded group aiming to protect and help improve people's lives around the world.

"It sort of carries on what the Navy Yard was about," Mayor Keith Summey said. "Our Navy has gone all over the world supporting other countries that need help. Now, we still have a segment of that base that's doing the same thing."

Now in its 20th year, Water Mission has helped provide more than 5 million people across the globe with clean water, nearly a million with hygiene solutions, and hundreds of thousands with sanitation.

The group's goal for the future is ambitious: end the global water crisis in our lifetime.

The aspiration might seem lofty, considering there are 2.2 billion internationally without clean water, the mission said.

But the nonprofit's leaders understand that solving the crisis will take partnering with other organizations that are already working toward the same goal.

Plans to expand

To that end, the North Charleston group is spearheading a Global Water Center, a separate nonprofit that will help develop international standards for water systems engineering. The organization is also planning a Discovery Center and "water playground" — both of which will help raise awareness about the lack of safe water.

This will all take place at the mission's location on Molly Greene Way. Water Mission just bought its 8-acre parcel from the city for $1.6 million after leasing the property from North Charleston for several years.

The fact that the organization intends to expand in an already highly desirable area will provide Water Mission with great exposure and other benefits, said George Greene IV, CEO of Water Mission.

"We're in one of the best locations in town," Greene said.

In addition to raising $100 million for the center that will bring people together to brainstorm water solutions, the mission is also planning to establish a global data platform that will allow remote locations to monitor water-treatment systems.

"What we really need to do is get the word out about the problem," said Charles Young, a board member at Water Mission.

While trying to help others overcome crises, the group has had its own share of trials.

Cofounder Molly Greene died tragically in 2019. Yet, her spirit lives on as Water Mission keeps its Christian faith at the center of the organization. Work days at the nonprofit begin with devotion among staff. The organization also prioritizes leadership development trainings, a practice Molly Greene deeply valued.

"What she brought to Water Mission was an ability to make anybody loved and valued and a part of the work that we do," said Greene, Molly's son.

Continuing the legacy

The Charleston Naval Base dates back to 1901 and provided over the years berthing, logistics, training and repair services to ships and submarines.

The military complex, particularly active during wartimes, was known across the world. Given its role in repairing nuclear submarines, the North Charleston site likely would've been among the Soviet Union's top targets.

Before he was a board member for the nonprofit, Young served as an admiral.

Young was first stationed on the Navy base in 1972. He recalls the days when the site housed a number SSBN ships, or nuclear ballistic missile-carrying submarines, Young said.

"We were at the forefront for national security for our country," he said.

After retiring from the military, Young joined Water Mission as a volunteer in 2014. By that time, the mission had established itself as a world leader in providing water access in developing countries. Young views the nonprofit as having a similar impact to the Navy.

"Water Mission is operating all over the world, but in certain countries, we have a presence," he said.

Making an international impact

Water Mission was founded in 2001 by Molly and George Greene III after the couple, who had been operating an environmental engineering company, responded to a hurricane in Honduras. The Greenes took an engineering team that built water-treatment systems into a country where a river flowing through a nearby village was brown-colored with toxins.

Today, Water Mission has 100 full-time staff members in the U.S. and 400 more in 10 other countries, many in East Africa, where there are ongoing efforts to improve water quality.

"Ninety-nine percent" of the staff overseas are indigenous residents, Greene said.

The fact that billions across the globe are without safe water and sanitation while America has long been able to provide its citizens with safe water is startling, Greene said. Many U.S. charity-led water projects in undeveloped countries end up failing because they lack the engineering expertise, he said.

"It's always been mind-numbing for us as we look at how do we have the ability to do this, and then just fall short in some of these other places," Greene said.

The nonprofit's work can be broken down into two categories that both aim to provide clean water to communities: community development projects and disaster relief.

While much of the work occurs overseas, Water Mission does respond to domestic tragedies. The group rendered aid in Texas during the state's recent plumbing catastrophe by partnering with an international plumbers volunteer organization to bring safe water to the homes of the most vulnerable residents.

Still, Water Mission's efforts are focused in developing countries where many lack safe water. A key strategy of the engineering group is using solar energy to power water pumps.

That expertise was recognized internationally in a 2017 report on water efforts in Uganda by the European Commission. The report said Water Mission "stands out" as having the in-house expertise to design solar water schemes, amid weak technical guidance and monitoring from governments.

"Water Missions … are also the only ones chlorinating water in all of their solar schemes," the report said.

Typically, communities where the mission works have about 5,000 people with a water station for every 50 homes.

There are exceptions, though, such as in Tanzania where the organization is providing water to more than 155,000 people.

In Kenya, Water Mission is based in the town of Kitale, a largely agricultural community where many residents grow corn. Among the biggest challenges there is the lack of water infrastructure, said Moses Ngania, Water Mission's director in Kenya.

Over the years, many in the community have had to make an hourlong round trip on foot to a river just to fill a 20-liter container with water. This has been a safety concern, especially for women, who could be vulnerable to attacks on the long trip. It's also a health concern for women who can develop backaches from carrying heavy water jugs.

Sustainability is also problematic because, while governments have implemented projects, the efforts often fail due to lack of repairs, Ngania said. Lack of funding also causes difficulties in creating water infrastructure, he said.

"The communities are left with no other option other than to fetch the water from the river," he said.

Water Mission has helped cut down on the number of people making long trips to the river by creating water-access points. There are now 10 stations where people can access safe water. This has benefited the community in many ways, such as allowing children to spend more time in school instead of toting water.

“The time they used to spend fetching water, they now use it for studying," said Wycliffe Adwoli, who has also helped oversee water efforts in Kenya.

Two hospitals have sprung up in Kenya due to Water Mission projects being able to provide the facilities with safe water.

More development on the way

The north end of the former Charleston Naval Base remains a work in progress.

North Charleston is working with a professional engineering consulting company to create a master plan for the area that aims to double the size of Riverfront Park and create a dense hub of commercial, residential and recreational properties.

The city has done some work on the base already, such as the $1 million worth of Riverfront Park renovations, and refurbishing the historic Admiral's House into an event venue.

Other efforts underway include the $8 million pedestrian bridge across Noisette Creek that will increase the size of Riverfront Park so it can host larger events.

Moving forward, the city intends to sell residential properties. North Charleston has 35 to 40 residential lots on the base that will be available for new construction, Summey said. There are about 20 older houses on the base North Charleston intends to sell to private owners, the mayor said.

“Things are starting to pull together," Summey said.

The city feels that Water Mission's plans for expansion fit into the larger vision for the area. In particular, the Global Water Center that will be a "tourism draw" by bringing people from across the world to North Charleston, Summey said.

This further ensures that the old base, though located in North Charleston and having shuttered decades ago, maintains an international presence.