At least four water main leaks sprung in downtown Charleston Monday, with utility employees working for hours to locate them.
The first closed the southbound Lockwood Drive exit off of the James Island Connector, which leads into the heart of the Charleston peninsula. The exit ramp was closed for morning commute while crews searched for the leak, suspected to be near the city marina.
Lockwood Blvd. South and Lockwood South Exit on James Island Connector into downtown closed due to water main break at 17 Lockwood Blvd (at City Marina). All Connector traffic being forced onto Calhoun St. End time TBD, and may extend into this evening. pic.twitter.com/1dyubqFLTB
Charleston Water System spokesman Mike Saia said he was first alerted to the break at 1 a.m. Monday, but because water was surfacing in several sections of the road, workers had not yet found where it was coming from by 9:45 a.m.
"It's proven to be a little bit more elusive than the typical water main break," he said.
By 2 p.m., workers discovered that there had actually been multiple breaks in the line. They repaired one but were looking for a second, expected to be within about 200 feet, Saia said.
At the end of the business day, workers patched a second rupture and determined that there was a third, which they were still looking for, Laura Clifton of CWS said.
The only area affected by the Lockwood breaks was part of the marina, and the restaurant and bar there had not been impacted. Clifton added that it's not uncommon for one break in a line to spur others nearby, because of changes in line pressure. It was not clear what started the ruptures.
But by 5 p.m., another leak was reported near Broad Street and Ashley Avenue. The leak led to Ashley Avenue closing from Broad to Tradd Street, Clifton said.
As of 6:30 p.m., 20 customers had been affected by the breaks, Clifton said. Repair work should conclude this evening, according to Clifton.