The Mount Pleasant Fire Department reported a water main break Sunday evening near Grands Avenue and Wingo Way.
The department posted a video of the break to Facebook in the early evening Sunday. The department said via its social media account they didn't know how long it would take to repair the problem. They said the flooding was contained to the lot of Momma Goldberg's Deli, near the intersection.
"We ask those that are impacted by any loss of water to be patient as town facilitators work to resolve the damage," the fire department said on Facebook.