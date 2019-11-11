A water main break in downtown Charleston closed a portion of Lockwood Drive on Monday morning, as utility workers tried for hours to identify the source of the leak.
The southbound Lockwood Drive exit off of the James Island Connector, which leads into the heart of the Charleston peninsula, was closed for morning commute while crews searched for the leak. It was suspected to be near the city marina.
MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT:— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) November 11, 2019
Lockwood Blvd. South and Lockwood South Exit on James Island Connector into downtown closed due to water main break at 17 Lockwood Blvd (at City Marina). All Connector traffic being forced onto Calhoun St. End time TBD, and may extend into this evening. pic.twitter.com/1dyubqFLTB
Charleston Water System spokesman Mike Saia said he was first alerted to the break at 1 a.m. Monday, but because water was surfacing in several sections of the road, workers had not yet found where the it was coming from by 9:45 a.m.
"It's proven to be a little bit more elusive than the typical water main break," he said.
On its Twitter feed, the utility advised that only two customers had likely been affected by the break, and Laura Clifton of CWS said they were near the marina. Repair work could extend into the evening.
Check back for more on this developing story.