Berkeley County residents won’t see a property tax increase this year but they will pay in other ways to help their county keep pace with growth.
Starting in November, water bills will go up for the second year in a row to help pay for improvements, including a new water line that will stretch from Dorchester County to the Camp Hall tract, providing access for residents in Pringletown.
“In the past, we have inappropriately moved money from sanitation to water” to cover a shortfall, said Water and Sanitation Committee Chairman Kevin Cox. “Inappropriately” because not all customers have both water and sewer, so those funds should be kept separate, he said.
The increase will add 42 cents per 1,000 gallons, or $2.94 on an average 7,000-gallon bill, according to county officials. That average water bill is about $42 monthly.
Sewer bills are staying the same.
Last year, water bills increased 15 percent, or $4 on average, and Cox predicted they’ll go up another 10 percent next year. The County Water & Sanitation has an annual operating budget of nearly $68 million.
In addition, the county has increased its water impact fee for new water service to $2,200, almost double the current $1,350 charge. That's effective immediately.
“The rate and fee increases are necessary to keep pace with the growth in Berkeley County,” said Water and Sanitation Director Doug Smits. “Importantly, the rate increase will also support the maintenance and improvement of existing infrastructure.”
While monthly water bills are increasing, annual property taxes are staying the same, at least for now. They come to about $2,900 on a $250,000 owner-occupied home before rebates for school taxes and the local option sales tax.
On Monday, about one quarter of the way into its fiscal year, County Council gave approval to an $86 million operating budget that largely keeps taxes status quo.
To meet a deadline for printing property tax bills, Council approved its tax rate earlier this month without approving a budget.
The delay was intended to give Supervisor-elect Johnny Cribb a chance to provide input. Cribb, currently Hanahan’s city administrator, beat Supervisor Bill Peagler in the June Republican primary and has no Democrat opponent. Cribb is scheduled to take office Jan. 2.
“If there is something wrong with this budget, it’s not Johnny’s fault," said Finance Committee Chairman Josh Whitley. "He is coming into a situation in a growing-revenue county where he’s going to have to cut on Day 1, not grow on Day 1.”
The county's spending plan dials back revenue projections so that it will not require borrowing money from the county's reserve fund, as was done last year without informing council members, Whitley said.
“I am distressed that on my watch, the fund balance decreased $4.7 million and not one of us knew it,” he said.
“What happened?” he asked. “I’ll tell you what happened. The last person that recommended a budget to us a year ago set revenues that magically matched a $4-plus million increase in EMS expenditures. That’s what happened.”
Last year, the county almost doubled its EMS outlay to $8 million to add ambulances and new staff.
The tax bills will also include higher fire fees for residents in unincorporated parts of the county: from a $75 flat fee to one based on square footage that tops out at $250 annually for a 3,000-square-foot house.
Other fee increases include, effective Oct. 1: The landfill will increase its construction fee disposal $4 per ton to $36, and the fee for tire disposal will increase $86 per ton to $175. Residents can still bring up to five tires daily to any of the county’s nine convenience centers for free.