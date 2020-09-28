WATCH: Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace face off in first debate of SC's 1st District race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace will have their first televised debate Monday night, a pivotal moment in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race.

The event is jointly sponsored by The Post and Courier, S.C. Educational Television and S.C. Public Radio. It will be moderated by the newspaper's political reporter Jamie Lovegrove and SCETV host Gavin Jackson.

Each candidate will give an opening statement, followed by questions from Lovegrove and Jackson.

You can watch the debate at the SCETV livestream below starting at 7 p.m. Also follow The Post and Courier on Twitter for the latest updates.

