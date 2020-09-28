You are the owner of this article.
WATCH: Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace face off in first debate of SC's 1st District race

Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace campaign images side by side

Incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham and Republican Nancy Mace, the two candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race, will have their first televised debate Monday night. Provided

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace will have their first televised debate Monday night, a pivotal moment in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race.

The event is jointly sponsored by The Post and Courier, S.C. Educational Television and S.C. Public Radio. It will be moderated by the newspaper's political reporter Jamie Lovegrove and SCETV host Gavin Jackson.

Each candidate will give an opening statement, followed by questions from Lovegrove and Jackson.

You can watch the debate at the SCETV livestream below starting at 7 p.m. Also follow The Post and Courier on Twitter for the latest updates.

Thomas Novelly is a political reporter based in Charleston. He also covers the military community and veterans throughout South Carolina. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

