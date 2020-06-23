Washington Light Infantry won't stand in way of City Council vote on Calhoun statue

The caretakers of Marion Square in Charleston say they will not step into City Council's vote tonight on removing the statue of John C. Calhoun.
In a statement, the group said there are no grounds for a legal course on their part.
"The Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers has no ownership interest in the Calhoun Monument, and with assurances that the Board’s ownership and interest in Marion Square will not be impacted by the City’s anticipated removal of the statue, has no legal basis to challenge the City’s actions," their statement reads.
It was attributed to attorney M. Richardson Hyman Jr.
Charleston City Council is expected to take a historic step Tuesday night by authorizing the removal of the Calhoun monument.
Last week, on the 5th anniversary of the Emanuel AME Church massacre, Mayor John Tecklenburg stood at the base of the statue with 10 City Council members to announce the statue's relocation.
City officials have not publicly announced when the statue will be removed. It is unclear where the statue will be moved to.
City staff are talking to different museums and academic institutions to find it a new home. In the meantime, it will be stored at an undisclosed location.
Because of the ongoing concern of spreading the respiratory coronavirus, City Council will hold their meeting via teleconference.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on the City's YouTube channel. Listeners can also call and listen to the meeting by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and using 912096416 as the passcode.
City officials contend the statue is not covered by the state's Heritage Act, which gives the Statehouse authority over moving, altering or renaming period monuments, streets or other landmarks.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson last week was asked to file an opinion on the constitutionality of the act, though there is no guarantee his decision will come today before the meeting; it could be later this week, his office has said.
As part of the legal examination, Wilson's office will look at the city's power to unilaterally move the Calhoun statue, his spokesman said.
The Calhoun monument, dedicated to the 19th-century South Carolina political figure who was an unabashed defender of slavery, has been targeted for removal by those who see it as a symbol of white supremacy.