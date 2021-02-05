Warmer-than-normal January in SC is followed by an arctic punch in February

It was a mild start to the year in the Charleston region, but February is bringing colder conditions.

January proved to be a warmer-than-average month, said Neil Dixon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. Average temperatures ranged about 4 degrees above normal at the temperature gauge in downtown Charleston, and 2.7 degrees warmer at the gauge in North Charleston.

That follows a trend in recent years of average warming. The vast majority of scientists agree that warming around the globe is driven by human-caused climate change.

In 2020, many plants in the southern United States, including in South Carolina, bloomed weeks ahead of schedule. Last year, buds were peeking out in mid-February.

But for the upcoming month, the trend hasn't held so far. February temperatures for the first four days of the month have dipped — about 4 degrees colder than normal at the downtown temperature station, and almost 6 degrees colder in North Charleston, Dixon said.

Later in the month, an arctic air mass could bring a further drop in the mercury. If that collides with a moist air mass to the south, that could result in some wintry mix or snow, according to the Climate Prediction Center.