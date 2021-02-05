You are the owner of this article.
Warmer-than-normal January in SC is followed by an arctic punch in February

  • Updated
A warm January in 2020 spurred trees like this one in Hampton Park to bloom early. 20201 has also started out warmer than average, but colder conditions have set in for February. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

It was a mild start to the year in the Charleston region, but February is bringing colder conditions. 

January proved to be a warmer-than-average month, said Neil Dixon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. Average temperatures ranged about 4 degrees above normal at the temperature gauge in downtown Charleston, and 2.7 degrees warmer at the gauge in North Charleston. 

That follows a trend in recent years of average warming. The vast majority of scientists agree that warming around the globe is driven by human-caused climate change.

In 2020, many plants in the southern United States, including in South Carolina, bloomed weeks ahead of schedule. Last year, buds were peeking out in mid-February.

But for the upcoming month, the trend hasn't held so far. February temperatures for the first four days of the month have dipped — about 4 degrees colder than normal at the downtown temperature station, and almost 6 degrees colder in North Charleston, Dixon said. 

Later in the month, an arctic air mass could bring a further drop in the mercury. If that collides with a moist air mass to the south, that could result in some wintry mix or snow, according to the Climate Prediction Center.  

Reach Chloe Johnson at 843-735-9985. Follow her on Twitter @_ChloeAJ.

