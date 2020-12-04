Wappoo Cut bridge will be briefly closed to boat traffic on Wednesday

The Wappoo Cut bridge will be briefly closed to boat traffic Wednesday as the S.C. Department of Transportation conducts maintenance work.
The draw bridge connects Folly Road between West Ashley and James Island.
A S.C. Department of Transportation public notice said it would stay in its downward position Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and watercraft that need an opening to pass will not be able to during that time.
Kevin Turner, the District 6 Bridge Engineer for DOT, said workers will be replacing an automatic switch that puts the bridge on generator power in case of a utility outage. They will try to complete the work before 11 a.m., if possible.
Car traffic on top of the bridge will not be affected. There are about 47,500 vehicle trips over the bridge each day, Turner said.
Typically the bridge opens for passing boats by signal, up to once an hour on the half hour, according to the operation schedule published in the Federal Register.