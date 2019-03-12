A local Fraternal Order of Police chapter asked Wando High English teachers to remove "All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely and "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas from summer reading lists in July of 2018. File/Staff
A school principal in Mount Pleasant recently won an award for her defense of a freshman reading assignment that drew the ire of local police.
Wando High found itself in the spotlight last summer after English teachers sent students home with a list of summer reading options that included "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely.
Both books involve police brutality or shootings of civilians, echoing similar stories in the news.
Last week, the S.C. Association of School Librarians gave Wando High Principal Sherry Eppelsheimer its Intellectual Freedom Award for backing up the teachers who chose the books. As part of the presentation, the group showed a video of Thomas, Reynolds and Kiely all thanking Eppelsheimer.
"We appreciate you for laying it on the line for our children. We will always respect you for that," Reynolds said in the video, which is posted on the SCASL Facebook page.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you — not so much for fighting for my book, but for fighting for your students," Thomas said. "Because at the end of the end of the day, this is what this is about. This is about making sure that all kids get books where they can see themselves or they can see others, whether or not it makes the adults in their lives uncomfortable."
In their nomination to the SCASL, Wando teachers highlighted Eppelsheimer's public defense of their decisions. In the end, Wando added some additional titles to its list of choices for summer reading, but both of the challenged books stayed on the list.
“Dr. Eppelsheimer is an advocate for teachers and students,” Wando teacher Lucye Magill said in a press release from the district. “One of her main priorities is to make sure that our teachers feel supported in their choice of curriculum. She trusts and respects the instructional decisions of her teachers.”
Both books were recipients of the Coretta Scott King Award, and "The Hate U Give" was a national bestseller before it was adapted for a film released in the fall of 2018. The American Library Association, which tracks public challenges and bans of books, placed "The Hate U Give" on its list of the top 10 most challenged books in 2017.
While the inciting incident of "The Hate U Give" is a police shooting of a young black man, later chapters include sympathetic portrayals of at least one police officer. Protagonist Starr Carter's Uncle Carlos, whom she identifies as a role model, assures her that the police want the truth about the shooting to come out just as much as she does.
Wendy Rollins, the SCASL's intellectual freedom chair, highlighted the positive reception of the books in literary circles in her speech announcing Eppelsheimer's award.
"The books chosen for the reading list were not made lightly; many were award-winning and of critical acclaim, and more importantly, relatable to the teens being asked to read," Rollins said. "These titles squared with the school’s goals and their media center’s values to offer students mirrors and windows in their reading experiences."
The Tri-County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police has not responded to a request for comment. Eppelsheimer declined a request for an interview.
1 of 8
1835: In the midst of public debates about slavery and the admission of free states into the Union, the American Anti-Slavery Society tried to mail abolitionist tracts to civic leaders in Charleston. Abandoning his duty to deliver the mail, Charleston postmaster Alfred Huger set the mail aside. At night, a group called the "Lynch Men" broke into the post office, stole the mail bags, and burned the tracts in public. U.S. Library of Congress
1987: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald (Baptist College). Students at the private Christian college, now known as Charleston Southern University, asked the college to take Fitzgerald's book off of the required reading list for an undergraduate course due to its language and sexual references. College President Jairy Hunter said the college would not ban the book. Wikipedia
1991: "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck (Greenville County Schools). The 1939 realist novel set in the Dust Bowl was challenged in the Upstate, along with "East of Eden," because of their sexual content and use of the words "God" and "Jesus" as profanity. Wikipedia
2001: "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger (Dorchester School District 2). Local school board member Howard Bagwell borrowed three copies of the seminal 1951 coming-of-age story from the district's two high school libraries and announced that he intended to keep them, telling reporters it was "a filthy, filthy book" that contained sarcasm and mocked women and old people. Creative Commons
2011: "The Hunt Club" by Bret Lott (Wando High School). Some parents sought to have the Lowcountry novel removed from a summer reading list citing the use of curse words and alleged degradation of African-American women. Educators disputed the parents' claims. Creative Commons
2012: "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card (Aiken County School District). School officials and police launched investigations after a parent complained that a Schofield Middle School teacher read to his class from the classic sci-fi novel. The parent objected to some of the language and called the book "pornographic." The district placed the teacher on leave but later reinstated him. Creative Commons
2013: "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel (College of Charleston). The conservative Christian group Palmetto Family complained when Charleston's liberal arts college provided incoming freshmen with a copy of Bechdel's graphic-novel memoir that reckoned with the author's lesbian sexuality and her own father's closeted homosexuality. The fight culminated in a funding battle at the state legislature, where conservative lawmakers sought to cut C of C's funding as punishment. Wikipedia
Parents, politicians and activists have been trying to keep certain books out of the hands of students for decades in the U.S. South Carolina is no exception. Here is a (heavily abridged) timeline of book challenges, bans and censorship in the Palmetto State.
Sources: American Library Association, Los Angeles Times, News and Courier archives, Aiken Standard, Smithsonian National Postal Museum
1 of 8
1835: In the midst of public debates about slavery and the admission of free states into the Union, the American Anti-Slavery Society tried to mail abolitionist tracts to civic leaders in Charleston. Abandoning his duty to deliver the mail, Charleston postmaster Alfred Huger set the mail aside. At night, a group called the "Lynch Men" broke into the post office, stole the mail bags, and burned the tracts in public. U.S. Library of Congress
1977: "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck (Greenville, S.C.): The Fourth Province of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan sought to ban the book. Wikipedia
1987: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald (Baptist College). Students at the private Christian college, now known as Charleston Southern University, asked the college to take Fitzgerald's book off of the required reading list for an undergraduate course due to its language and sexual references. College President Jairy Hunter said the college would not ban the book. Wikipedia
1991: "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck (Greenville County Schools). The 1939 realist novel set in the Dust Bowl was challenged in the Upstate, along with "East of Eden," because of their sexual content and use of the words "God" and "Jesus" as profanity. Wikipedia
2001: "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger (Dorchester School District 2). Local school board member Howard Bagwell borrowed three copies of the seminal 1951 coming-of-age story from the district's two high school libraries and announced that he intended to keep them, telling reporters it was "a filthy, filthy book" that contained sarcasm and mocked women and old people. Creative Commons
2011: "The Hunt Club" by Bret Lott (Wando High School). Some parents sought to have the Lowcountry novel removed from a summer reading list citing the use of curse words and alleged degradation of African-American women. Educators disputed the parents' claims. Creative Commons
2012: "Ender's Game" by Orson Scott Card (Aiken County School District). School officials and police launched investigations after a parent complained that a Schofield Middle School teacher read to his class from the classic sci-fi novel. The parent objected to some of the language and called the book "pornographic." The district placed the teacher on leave but later reinstated him. Creative Commons
2013: "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel (College of Charleston). The conservative Christian group Palmetto Family complained when Charleston's liberal arts college provided incoming freshmen with a copy of Bechdel's graphic-novel memoir that reckoned with the author's lesbian sexuality and her own father's closeted homosexuality. The fight culminated in a funding battle at the state legislature, where conservative lawmakers sought to cut C of C's funding as punishment. Wikipedia
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.
Reach Paul Bowers at 843-937-5546. Follow him on Twitter @paul_bowers.