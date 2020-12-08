You are the owner of this article.
top story

Wando Mount Pleasant library to close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Wando Mount Pleasant Library

Wando Mount Pleasant Library interior.

 Provided/CCPL

A Wando Mount Pleasant Library employee has tested positive for COVID-19, so the location will close for a day as a contractor sanitizes the building.

As part of the Charleston County Public Library's coronavirus protocol, staff will empty the library on Wednesday for sanitation procedures. The location is scheduled for re-opening on Thursday.

Staff who've come into contact with the infected employee are being notified, according to the library, and will be quarantining. In the meantime, the book drop at the location will be closed.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

