A gray seal pup that washed up on a South Carolina beach to rest two weeks ago swam away on one grand adventure. Biologists finally corralled it in Florida.
In all, the seal traveled more than 500 miles — an epic trip for a creature considered a relative homebody, much less a youngster recently weaned.
It went so far that rescue workers have nicknamed it Hubble after the space telescope that orbits Earth.
Hubble is now being treated at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Md., before biologists return it to the ocean for the second time.
"We'll probably drive it a little farther north this time," said Ainsley Smith, NOAA Fisheries' acting marine mammal stranding coordinator for the greater Atlantic region.
The seal had been released in March among other seals already in the water at Smith Island near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, by the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center. It was barely two months old when it was brought to the center in February to be treated for dehydration.
It beached itself to rest in North Carolina, then Myrtle Beach, then Hilton Head Island, before it beached again to rest below St. Augustine, Fla. The usual protocol is to wait 24 hours to see if they go back to sea before stepping in to treat them.
But "Florida was just too far," Smith said.
With dark puppy dog eyes and a dog snout, seals are one of the more endearing sea mammals. But they can weigh several hundred pounds and become aggressive. They are a protected species under federal law.
It's rare to see a gray seal in South Carolina, which is on the very far southern end of their East Coast range, Smith said. But it's not unheard of. A sighting is reported every few years.
A harbor seal pulled in to rest on Myrtle Beach last December; harbor and gray seals share the same range.
The seals usually stay within about 30 miles of where they were born. They do roam but are colder water animals.
Stranding coordinators had no explanation why this one went all the way to "sunny" Florida like a tourist.
The seal had lost several pounds but hadn't been injured and otherwise showed no health concerns, Smith said.
"It was on its own for the first time. It might have started following fish," she said. "It turned south and went on quite a little adventure by itself."
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stranding team responded, bringing in a Georgia Aquarium Dolphin Conservation Field Station team to help. Seals, not so unexpectedly, just aren't their thing.
"Our biologists are used to dealing with dolphins, whales and mostly manatees," said Michelle Kerr, a commission spokeswoman.
She emphasized that people on the beach should not attempt to put any marine animal back in the water. They're often there to rest or escape a predator.
"They strand for a reason," she said.