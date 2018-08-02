Jelani Aiken

Authorities in Walterboro are asking for the public's help in finding a man they suspect of killing another man Thursday morning. 

Jelani Rondell Aiken, 43, faces one count of murder in connection with an incident that broke out shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a report of a dispute at 87 Acorn Road in Walterboro, the Sheriff's Office stated. Another call describing a person running from the scene came in at 10:59 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found a male's body on the property, the Sheriff's Office stated.

Anyone with information on the incident or who knows Aiken's whereabouts is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC.

