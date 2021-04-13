Walter Scott's killer expected to testify in bid to overturn 20-year prison sentence

Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer sentenced to 20 years in 2017 for killing Walter Scott, is expected to testify in a bid to get his federal prison term reduced.

The legal effort hinges on Slager's claim that his former attorney, Andy Savage, failed to provide competent legal representation and committed errors that led to an overly harsh sentence.

A two-day evidentiary hearing is being held virtually in U.S. District Court in Charleston. It will be up to Richard Gergel, a federal judge, to decide Slager's fate.

If he rules in the former officer's favor, Slager's 20-year sentence could be reduced or overturned.

The hearing was scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. April 13 with a cross-examination of Don McCune, one of the attorneys on Savage's team.

Monday's proceedings included a flurry of activity, with questions centering on three key areas — how closely Savage and his team worked to keep Slager apprised of developments in the case; the impact of comments made by U.S. District Judge David Norton; and plea negotiations with federal prosecutors in the first months of 2017.

Norton, an old friend of Savage’s who oversaw the federal case in 2017 and told Savage and members of his team that January he did not think Slager's actions amounted to murder.

Although the former officer was charged with violating Scott’s civil rights, whether the underlying offense was murder or manslaughter would play a significant role in sentencing.

Norton sentenced Slager to 20 years in federal prison in December 2017, over two years after he fatally shot Walter Scott, 50, following a traffic stop, foot chase and struggle over a Taser on April 4, 2015.

The shooting made international news after cellphone video recorded by a bystander surfaced in the days following the shooting which contradicted Slager’s initial account.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.