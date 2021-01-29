Walmart donates $50,000 to North Charleston High School to help low-income students

Walmart has donated $50,000 to North Charleston High School to help low-income students.

The funds will further the efforts of school Principal Henry Darby, who took on a third job at the retail store stocking shelves overnight in order to help the students' families pay the bills.

Three nights a week, Darby heads to the Walmart Supercenter off Centre Pointe Drive near the Tanger Outlets to work from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

He finishes his shift with just enough time to make it back to the high school campus before the morning bell.

But Darby doesn't pocket these wages for himself. Instead, the principal's earnings from his Walmart job go directly toward helping low-income students and their families make ends meet.

On Friday morning, Darby was surprised with a $50,000 check from Walmart to North Charleston High School, district spokesman Andy Pruitt tweeted.

The "Today" show's Craig Melvin was there to witness the moment firsthand and interview Darby about his efforts to give back.

This isn't the first major donation the high school has received recently.

After The Post and Courier first reported on Darby’s work earlier this month, his story went viral.

One online GoFundMe page raised more than $20,000 in 48 hours. As of 11: 15 a.m. Friday, the page has raised more than $81,000.

Another campaign has collected more than $16,000.

In addition to the online GoFundMe pages, donations can be mailed via checks made out to North Charleston High School and sent to the Charleston County School District, Attn: Accounting, 3999 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405.