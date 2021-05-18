Wadmalaw's controversial Airbnb treehouses are up for sale. Asking price: $1.75M.

WADMALAW — A controversial property that includes four Instagram-ready treehouses on this rural barrier island is up for sale, four years after the current owners bought it and worked to transform it into an AirBnb destination.

The Bolt Farm Treehouse property, a 35-acre parcel with four "treehouse" cabins raised on stilts, is owned by Seth Bolt, bassist in the band Needtobreathe, and his wife Tori. The couple originally said they planned to use the site as a retreat for the band and for family, but eventually sought the right to rent out the cabins for short-term stays.

That ignited fierce opposition on Wadmalaw, where many residents prefer seclusion and the zoning is some of the most restrictive in Charleston County. Amid an outpouring of public opposition, the Bolts withdrew their request for year-round rentals in October 2019.

Tori Bolt did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Property records indicate that the Bolts bought the land, then undeveloped, for $580,000 in 2017. Now, interested buyers can inquire on the property website, which lists the purchase price at $1.75 million.

Since the Bolts abandoned their request for year-round rentals in 2019, social media sleuths found evidence they were possibly renting the spaces longer than the 72 nights a year they were allowed under typical zoning. That led Charleston County to revoke all of their short-term rental rights, a move which was answered with a lawsuit from the Bolts.

The suit has since been dismissed with the consent of the county and the couple. A settlement document provided by Charleston County indicate the Bolts had refunded more than $180,000 in rental deposits over the course of 2019 and 2020, but still let those guests stay on the property for free. Regardless, the terms of the settlement require they pay a $10,000 fine to the county, either in installments or in full if the property is sold.

Interested buyers would have the ability to subdivide the plot into new parcels, use it as a retreat center or convert it back into farmland, according to the property's website. The parcel was originally listed for $2 million in November, but the price was dropped in March, according to its Zillow listing.

"Highly praised as being one of the best places in the South to visit for a restful retreat to get away from it all, this haven of rest and reconnection is THE PERFECT PLACE to keep your family safe during COVID-19 and political unrest," a press release on the Bolts' site says.

Now, the four Wadmalaw treehouses are available only for monthly rental, with prices ranging from $2,995 to $4,495, according to online listings. Meanwhile, the Bolt Farm Treehouse website and Instagram page are touting an entirely new location: Bolt Farm Tennessee, which includes two geodesic domes and two treehouses in the mountains near Chattanooga.