Two of the treehouses at the heart of a Wadmalaw Island zoning battle can be reopened for short-term guests as the owners await a final decision on the revocation of their rental permits, a judge decided Wednesday.

Seth and Tori Bolt built the four cabins near the Charleston Tea Plantation to serve as a retreat for the couple's friends and members of Seth Bolt's Christian rock band. Residents of Wadmalaw, which tend to be hostile toward development, remain skeptical that was the original intent.

They received a short-term rental permit from Charleston County allowing them to host paying guests 72 nights per year. As time went on, they sought to expand the number of nights they could rent but ultimately backed down after opposition on the island.

The county revoked the Bolt Tree Farm's short-term rental permits in November, saying neighbors had sent documents, information and complaints proving the couple had been offering stays "for rent (or other forms of compensation) in excess of the allowable number of rental nights."

Tori Bolt said the county hasn't clarified what proof neighbors sent but that they haven't accepted any compensation.

One email sent to the county shared screenshots of visitors' posts on Instagram, where over 140,000 accounts follow the treehouses. The Bolts didn't ask for the promotion, they said, and can't control what their guests share.

So the Bolts filed an appeal and refunded the advances for guests who'd made reservations for the end of the year but let them visit as planned.

"We view our nature retreat as a ministry, and it was a faith-based decision to allow people to stay on our property for free at the end of 2019," Bolt said.

The county argued that only family members were allowed to stay on the property, making each night that a friend or non-paying guest stayed in one of the treehouses after the revocation a code violation.

Officials warned that "the county intends to prosecute" the Bolts for every day they were in violation. That foiled the couple's plans to host friends for Christmas, Tori Bolt said.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Bentley Price determined the couple should have been able to rent as usual until their appeal had been heard, as a matter of due process. The hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 3.

Until then, the couple will be hosting 28 stays in two of the cottages, and allowing friends and family to stay in the other two.

"We hope the BZA (Board of Zoning Appeals) process will bring some clarity and common sense into what has become an absurd sideshow," said Brandon Gaskins, the Bolts' attorney.