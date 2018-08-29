Two of the candidates hoping to fill the Dorchester County Council District 1 seat held by the late Willie Davis appear headed to a runoff.
In a special Democratic primary Tuesday, top vote-getters Harriet A. Holman and Margaret Goodwine were separated by just nine votes, according to unofficial results. Holman received 544 votes to Goodwine's 535.
Also, Allen J. Stephens garnered 198 votes and Joseph Cobin had 120.
The run-off will be held Sept. 11. The winner will face Republican William Gadol on Nov. 6.
Davis, who died in July after a long illness, had held the seat since 1991 and was seeking re-election.