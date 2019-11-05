Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for voters in Charleston, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and a dozen smaller cities.

Dorchester County voters also will decide on two referendums that would raise property taxes to generate $68 million for new parks and libraries.

This election will mark the first time many voters see South Carolina's new voting machines, but election officials are doing what they can to avoid long lines, said Joe Debney, director of the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

"It’s a new process, so take your time. Luckily, the ballot is going to be short, so it shouldn’t take too long once you get into the booth,” he said. "We’re trying to send out more equipment than we’ll even need.”

The early forecast calls for showers in the morning, tapering off somewhat in the afternoon. The rain may dampen turnout, which already is expected to be about half of what it is during general elections with a presidential or gubernatorial race.

In Charleston, incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg faces five opponents — City Council members Mike Seekings and Gary White, former councilman Maurice Washington and newcomers Renee Orth and Sheri Irwin. About half the city's voters also will decide six contested races for odd-numbered City Council seats.

In North Charleston, Mayor Keith Summey is seeking reelection yet again (he has been in the office for 25 years), but he faces four challengers: John Singletary, Pastor Thomas Dixon, Ashley Peele and Floyd Dotter. City voters also will elect all 10 of North Charleston's City Council seats.

In Summerville, voters will pick their fourth mayor in the past decade, and those running are Dorchester County Councilman Bill Hearn, real estate agent Brandon King, local musician and artist Fleming Moore, and former longtime town Fire Chief Ricky Waring.

In Mount Pleasant, all registered voters in the town may vote on four of Town Council's eight at-large seats and two seats on the town's Waterworks Commission.

Only registered voters may cast ballots, and those who live in unincorporated areas of Berkeley and Charleston counties or in certain municipalities such as Hanahan and Goose Creek don't have any elections today. All of Dorchester County's registered voters may vote on the countywide park and library referendum.

The state's website, scvotes.org, has information on voter registration and polling places but does not contain sample ballots for today's municipal races. For some of the larger local races, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters has compiled a list of candidates and their biographies at its Vote411.org website.

To check your voting location, visit the State Election Commission website at scvotes.org. On the homepage, click the tab that says “Voters.” Then, click “Check your voter registration.” You can also contact your county voter registration office.

Voters will need one of the following forms of photo ID: S.C. driver’s license; U.S. passport; Federal military ID; S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles ID card; or a S.C. voter registration card with photo.

Election results will be posted at postandcourier.com tonight.