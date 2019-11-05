In 2015, voters across the Charleston area sent a message that they were wary of the region's rapid growth.
On Tuesday, after many town and city councils have had four years to absorb and act on that message, voters seem to want more.
Charleston voters gave Mayor John Tecklenburg a win of sorts, but he was unable to pass the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a Nov. 19 runoff. So he will face off in two weeks against the second highest finisher, City Councilman Mike Seekings.
During the campaign, both spoke out extensively about flooding and overdevelopment, which an exit poll found were the top two issues on voters' minds Tuesday. But their records were similar, since Seekings has served in City Hall 2½ times longer than Tecklenburg. One of their biggest conflicts was who deserved more credit for check valves that have helped dramatically reduce sunny day flooding.
Tecklenburg might have done more in his first term but has had a rocky relationship with City Council at times. He fared better than some council incumbents. At least two, District 9 Councilman Marvin Wagner and District 11 Councilman Bill Moody, lost, and incumbent James Lewis in District 9 might have to face challenger Jason Sakran in a Nov. 19 runoff.
This year's municipal elections come at a time when the Charleston area is prospering like it rarely has before.
Unemployment is near a record low. At 1.4 percent, Charleston County has the state's lowest jobless rate. Property values are rising, as is all sort of new construction. The population has risen, crime has dropped.
Local problems may be more problems of success than other kinds of problems, but they're still problems. And the benefit of the area's prosperity hasn't been shared equally.
That may explain why North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey was re-elected, but by a much smaller margin than in 2015, when he won 62 percent.
Most of his challengers faulted Summey for not doing more to address many of the city's low-income and minority communities, which still suffer from blight and crime. Despite Summey's reputation as the Lowcountry's most powerful local politician, he has been unable to deliver on his long-standing goal to lure a supermarket to the city's struggling southern end.
Summey seemed more subdued than four years ago, when he said, “Those that are naysayers, get the hell out the way." On Tuesday, he said, "God has blessed us with four more years. ... We're not going to slow down."
The mayoral race in Summerville was more wide open, as incumbent Mayor Wiley Johnson decided not to run again. He won four years ago by running against a road extension through the Weatherstone neighborhood and against a public-private partnership to fund the planned $30 million hotel project downtown. The hotel project was stopped, but a divided Town Council had trouble working together.
On Tuesday, Summerville voters elected Ricky Waring, a former public safety chief and Town Council member who vowed to listen to voters and focus on essential services. But he also ran on traffic and a long-range plan to address fast-growing town's future.
"Our traffic issues are getting worse, not better," his election website noted.
While the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's Political Action Committee endorsed local candidates four years ago, it didn't do so publicly this time.
Tuesday's voting marked the debut of South Carolina's new voting machines, which appeared to work fine at the polls but didn't produce results quickly Tuesday night.