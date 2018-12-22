A little more than three years after announcing plans for its first U.S. manufacturing campus, Volvo Cars in 2018 debuted the first vehicle to be built at the $1.1 billion Berkeley County plant: a redesigned S60 sedan.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson put the focus on the site's workforce — roughly 1,500 people to start, with an eventual ramp-up to 4,000 workers — during a June ceremony marking the opening of the plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville. In addition to the S60, Volvo will build its popular XC90 SUV at the site starting in 2021.

Trade concerns threatened to disrupt Volvo's hiring plans and its goal of exporting half of its eventual production of 150,000 cars a year, but a tariff war with China appeared to be near a resolution by year's end.

Meanwhile, the S60 — described by the auto website Jalopnik as a "bold bet on the American car market" — started reaching dealerships in November. It's one of three vehicles in the running for North American Car of the Year, to be announced in January.

