Without Walls Ministry is expecting at least 2,000 people at its eighth annual Birthday Party for Jesus on Dec. 25, but they still urgently need volunteers, sponsors and bicycle donations.

The event, taking place at The Citadel's Johnson Hagood Stadium from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Christmas, offers free food and activities.

There will be stations for free groceries, coats, blankets and clothing, as well as free haircuts or styles. Children ages 4 to 12 can pick up presents and bikes while supplies last.

"If you see people coming out of their homes on Christmas Day, they have a need. There are people who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Kids who don't know if they're going to have a toy," said Tony Lewis, one of the event's organizers.

Volunteers can sign up online at their website, birthdayparty4jesus.com, or show up on the day. Volunteers can help with setting up, greeting guests and serving the meal, among other jobs. The event especially needs barbers and beauticians, Lewis said.

For donations, Lewis emphasized their need for gently used bicycles for children.

Community members can also give $50 to buy a bike on a GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/googlygoo. Organizers expect around 600 children at the event, according to the page, and they had raised around $13,000 out of a $20,000 goal as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

The event could use at least another 100 bikes, Lewis said.

Donations of dried or canned food, blankets, gifts, games, toys and clothing are also requested. Anyone interesting in donating can call the number 843-568-8962 to arrange a drop-off, according to the website.

"This is a big team effort to put smiles on people's faces," Lewis said. He thanked their sponsors, including local businesses and area churches like Seacoast Church, and especially The Citadel for the use of its stadium.

For him, the event can be life changing. It's about helping those people feel loved, both by God and their community.

"Love changes people's lives," Lewis said.