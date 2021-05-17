Virtually celebrate the Class of 2021

This has been a difficult time to be a high school student. Our graduates deserve recognition for their perseverance and hard work. To help our readers honor their graduates we offer the Moultrie News Virtual Class of 2021 section that features photos and information about our local high school graduates.
Enter a photo of your senior under the school’s name at MoultrieNews.com/graduation. We ask that only individual photos be uploaded. No group photos will be accepted. Submissions will be accepted until June 30.
This online recognition for all East Cooper graduates is completely free. However, there is also the option, when submitting a photo online, for the graduate to be featured in an upcoming print edition of the Moultrie News. The cost is only $45 (1 column x 3 inches), $75 (2 columns x 3 inches) or $175 (2 columns x 6 inches).
“Our staff wishes each graduate a bright and successful future. We hope graduates will consider being recognized and honored in our free virtual graduation section,” said Moultrie News Publisher Vickey Boyd.
Additionally, if you are a business owner and would like to sponsor the Class of 2021 graduation section please contact advertising@MoultrieNews.com or call 843-958-7489.