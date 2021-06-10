Virtual events to commemorate sixth anniversary of Charleston's Emanuel AME shooting

Emanuel AME Church has a number of virtual events lined up in honor of the upcoming sixth anniversary of the shooting that claimed nine lives and left five survivors.

Remembering that a self-avowed white supremacist murdered Black people on June 17, 2015, is important because it will help people ensure that kind of hate doesn't spread, said the Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel.

“Our goal must be to continue to embark on a spirit of remembrance," Manning said. "We must not allow for that spirit of division to continue to permeate in our communities.”

This is the second year the church shooting anniversary programs will be virtual.

"We’re not forgetting we’re in a pandemic," Manning said.

The Charleston County Public Library is also participating in commemoration efforts with a number of programs scheduled throughout June honoring Cynthia Graham Hurd, a librarian who was killed in the shooting.

Among the events include the video production "Cynthia Graham Hurd, A Legacy Everlasting." The tribute, released during the 2020 anniversary of the tragedy, was produced by CCPL Digital Studio Manager and local documentarian Julian Gooding and features victims' families and friends, and elected officials, sharing special messages.

Among the tribute's prominent figures are Manning, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and his daughter, Mignon Clyburn, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers and Grammy-award winning gospel singer John P. Kee, who composed a song dedicated to Cynthia.

“These interviews help celebrate Cynthia and the beautiful person she was,” Gooding said in a statement. “We are not focusing on the tragedy. Instead, we are celebrating her lasting legacy.”

The Rev. Anthony Thompson has been a regular part of efforts to keep alive the memory of his wife, Myra Thompson, who was among the nine killed in the heinous act of violence. The Rev. Thompson will lead a book study on his memoir, Called to Forgive: The Charleston Church Shooting, a Victim's Husband, and the Path to Healing and Peace.

Emanuel AME 2021 Commemorative Events June 1-30 : The Charleston County Public Library is sponsoring a number of programs throughout the month in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a victim of the tragedy who worked as a librarian. For additional information about CCPL activities, visit ccpl.org/upcoming-events.

: The Charleston County Public Library is sponsoring a number of programs throughout the month in memory of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a victim of the tragedy who worked as a librarian. For additional information about CCPL activities, visit ccpl.org/upcoming-events. June 15 and 22 : A book study with the Rev. Anthony Thompson will be 6-7:30 p.m. Register for the event at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucumrqjIqHdEs4T3VT-RTzWCvV2t_NPsr.

: A book study with the Rev. Anthony Thompson will be 6-7:30 p.m. Register for the event at zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIucumrqjIqHdEs4T3VT-RTzWCvV2t_NPsr. June 16 : A virtual Bible study will be held 6-7 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-virtual-bible-study-tickets-155631003521.

: A virtual Bible study will be held 6-7 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-virtual-bible-study-tickets-155631003521. June 17 : The virtual forgiveness forum will be 6-9 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-virtual-bible-study-tickets-155631003521.

: The virtual forgiveness forum will be 6-9 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-virtual-bible-study-tickets-155631003521. June 19 : The free Juneteenth Freedom Fest Charleston will be held 2-10 p.m. at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. Visit juneteenthfreedomfestchs.com for more information.

: The free Juneteenth Freedom Fest Charleston will be held 2-10 p.m. at North Charleston's Riverfront Park. Visit juneteenthfreedomfestchs.com for more information. June 20 : A virtual Father’s Day worship service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/emanuel-9-virtual-worship-service-tickets-155833043829.

: A virtual Father’s Day worship service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/emanuel-9-virtual-worship-service-tickets-155833043829. June 21 : The Acts of Amazing Grace calls on people to engage in random acts of kindness to honor the lives of the Emanuel Nine, family members of the victims, survivors and church members.

: The Acts of Amazing Grace calls on people to engage in random acts of kindness to honor the lives of the Emanuel Nine, family members of the victims, survivors and church members. June 22 : The Virtual Emanuel 9 Senior Citizen’s Luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-senior-citizens-luncheon-tickets-155633115839.

: The Virtual Emanuel 9 Senior Citizen’s Luncheon is noon-1 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-senior-citizens-luncheon-tickets-155633115839. June 23 : The Virtual Youth STEAM Conference for middle school and high school students will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-youth-steam-conference-tickets-154246043067.

: The Virtual Youth STEAM Conference for middle school and high school students will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-youth-steam-conference-tickets-154246043067. June 24 : A virtual book study on Ghost Boys is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/emanuel-9-youth-conference-book-study-ghost-boys-tickets-154292664513.

: A virtual book study on Ghost Boys is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/emanuel-9-youth-conference-book-study-ghost-boys-tickets-154292664513. June 24 : The Calling All Colors Virtual Conference for middle school students will take place noon-2 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/your-mind-matters-day-2-calling-all-colors-2021-tickets-148824408813.

: The Calling All Colors Virtual Conference for middle school students will take place noon-2 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/your-mind-matters-day-2-calling-all-colors-2021-tickets-148824408813. June 25 : The Emanuel 9 Humanitarian Award Program is noon-1 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-commemoration-awards-program-tickets-155622604399.

: The Emanuel 9 Humanitarian Award Program is noon-1 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/x/2021-emanuel-9-commemoration-awards-program-tickets-155622604399. June 26: A virtual Gospel concert is scheduled for 7-8 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com/e/2021-emauel-9-virtual-gospel-concert-tickets-155493155213.

One event honoring those killed in the shooting is scheduled for later this summer.

Race 4 Achievement Inc. will hold its annual Doughnut Dash 5k run/walk Aug. 28 to remember Tywanza Sanders, the youngest victim of the shooting. Sanders was 26 years old when he was gunned down in the church basement.

Manning, who has spent some time during the pandemic running as a form of exercise, plans to participate in this year's doughnut dash for the first time.

The fundraiser helps to award scholarships to minority students in the Charleston area.