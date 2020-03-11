Virtual bickering over Isle of Palms marina almost escalates to flying fists

Tensions erupted on the Isle of Palms earlier this month after an online fight escalated to a public dispute that ended with a councilman's wife being issued a third-degree assault and battery charge.

The people involved in the March 1 physical confrontation had been active on social media in disagreements over local issues, primarily whether a lease should be renewed for the Tidal Wave Water Sports business at the city marina.

Some residents have argued the marina is over-commercialized, while others have fought to protect the businesses already there.

The confrontation was between resident Garrett Krause and Councilman Randy Bell and his wife Mimi, who are at opposite sides of the marina dispute. Krause has posted his support for Tidal Wave Water Sports on social media, including his criticism of Bell.

Bell has become a frequent target at City Council meetings, which often are filled with residents, for his stance on the marina, including his opposition to the water sports business there. A measure late last year that would have limited public participation at meetings, including the ability of residents to direct their remarks to specific council members or ask them questions, failed.

But the dispute grew physical on March 1, Krause told deputies. He said he was leaving the deck of the marina with his wife when they passed Bell and his wife, Mimi, and said hello without recognizing them.

Krause said the councilman then asked him, "That's all you got to say?" adding, "You're not so tough when you're not behind your keyboard, are you?"

The Bells did not respond to requests for comment for this article.

Krause told The Post and Courier he and the Bells have fought on social media for several months. Krause said he didn't feel that Bell supported marina businesses, and on social media he publicly called for Bell to recuse himself from all marina decisions, particularly those involving Tidal Wave Water Sports.

"There's a lot of conflict on this island right now," Krause said.

But he has said the marina is overdeveloped and that Tidal Wave Water Sports hasn't paid as much as it should under the current lease agreement, which expires Sept. 30.

Michael Fiem, one of Tidal Wave's owners, said he's seen overwhelming support from residents for his business. In April, the council voted not to renew the lease as written, and Fiem said negotiations have been at a standstill.

Fiem said the underlying conflict is whether Isle of Palms should be purely quiet and residential, or partly the resort town it's become. The fight over the lease has been difficult for him financially.

"My future depends on this," he said.

Krause's criticism hasn't waned, so when the two couples happened upon each other in person, a slew of profanity-laced insults were traded, according to a Charleston County detective's report.

Krause told the detective that after he and Bell's wife traded obscenities, she came toward him and tried to strike him.

In an incident report, the detective noted that surveillance footage did not show Mimi Bell try to strike Krause with a fist.

Krause felt her actions were threatening, along with her comments towards him and his wife, and he asked for assault charges to be filed.

Randy Bell told the detective that Krause had gone on a profanity-laced tirade after encountering them on the stairs. He said his wife did not attempt to strike the man, but did pursue him across the parking lot, at which point he tried to hold her back.

Mimi Bell told the detective she had no intention to harm Krause.

She has been issued a courtesy summons for the misdemeanor charge, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said. The court date is May 20.

For Krause, the bigger problem is Bell's actions as an elected official. He said he feels unsafe knowing a confrontation could start at any time while he's on the island, and he intends to call for Bell's resignation from the council.

"Do we have to be afraid of our city councilman?" Krause asked.