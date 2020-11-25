Virginia organ donor recipient meets Summerville mother whose late son saved his life

SUMMERVILLE — For Christine Kinsey, Thanksgiving this year will be a day she’ll remember forever.

It’s the second year she will spend the holiday without her youngest child, Benjamin Liebgott, who unexpectedly died in May 2019. He was two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday.

“The first thing I always thanked God for every Thanksgiving was that my kids were all happy and healthy. I couldn't say that last year,” Kinsey said. “But this year we have something additional to be thankful for.”

This year’s Thanksgiving will be spent celebrating her late son and honoring his legacy with someone who was once a stranger but has since become family — the man who received his lungs.

“Ben would have given any stranger the shirt off his back. And I know that he wouldn't have wanted his death to be for nothing if other people could have been helped,” Kinsey said.

As a result of his organ donation, Liebgott was able to save the lives of five people who desperately needed a transplant, including Billy Waller.

Waller was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2006. At the time, it felt like a death sentence. His doctors predicted he had no more than five years to live.

Thirteen years later, Waller received a double lung transplant from Liebgott. Although there have been some complications, Waller has largely recovered from the operation and is able accomplish things he once thought he’d never get to do again, like walk around freely without being connected to an oxygen tank.

On Tuesday, Kinsey met Waller and his wife, Rebecca, for the first time in person after months of texting and calling. The Wallers, who live in a small town near Emporia, Va., had planned to make the trip not long after they connected with Kinsey on Facebook in January, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to delay their meeting.

Rebecca and Billy made the five-hour trip down from Virginia to Kinsey’s home in Summerville to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday together. Although it was full of lots of hugs and happy tears, their union was bittersweet.

“Somebody had to die for me to live. So very mixed emotions go along with that,” Waller said.

It’s a similar story for Kinsey. Meeting the Wallers for the first time resulted in a flood of emotions: “Good and bad, happy and sad all at once,” she said.

On Wednesday, the two families met in downtown Summerville's Hutchinson square to talk and remember Liebgott.

“Being able to listen to the breath and know that Ben is still breathing in someone and giving life is pretty amazing,” she said. “I know that he’s up there smiling and would want us to have the relationship that we’re having.”

After they connected online in January, Rebecca Waller and Kinsey have been communicating every day. Every time Waller has a doctor’s appointment, the Kinsey family is the first to know how it goes.

“Becca and I have become like sisters,” Kinsey said.

Kinsey has corresponded with the families who received her son’s kidneys, heart and liver but has not forged the same type of relationship with them that she has with the Wallers.

The Wallers had been praying for the Kinsey family long before they ever knew them.

“For years we have prayed for the family that would become our donor and that God would give them strength for what laid ahead,” Rebecca Waller said.

When Kinsey was in the hospital saying her last goodbyes, someone gave her a handmade blanket so she could tuck in her son one last time. Kinsey slept with that blanket every night for nearly a year after that.

To help other grieving families, Kinsey has launched a program, called “Blankets from Ben,” to provide handmade blankets to families in South Carolina who choose organ donation. She hopes to partner with people from across the U.S. to make the blankets and give them to donor families as a small measure of comfort as they begin to mourn and heal.

“I just feel like his light wasn’t done shining yet. He was so good to everybody that I just know he wants this to happen,” Kinsey said.

She has partnered with We Are Sharing Hope SC, the state’s organ and tissue donation program, to distribute the blankets.

Kinsey encourages families to consider organ donation if they haven’t thought about it before.

“It's not an easy decision to make. But when you have a tragedy like that … to find a little bit of good and the difference you can make in other people's lives, just makes the healing a little less painful,” she said.

One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and one tissue donor can save the lives of up to 75 people, said Kristine Neal, communications director at We Are Sharing Hope SC.

If you're interested in becoming an organ donor, it's a good idea to register at donatelifesc.org or registerme.org, Neal said, even if you've already done it at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Check and make sure all of your information is correct online, Neal said. The entire process only takes three minutes.

"I look at moments like today and I think about how grateful Billy is for his second chance and how much Christine gets to honor Ben’s legacy and the impact that he has," Neal said.

Liebgott and his fiancée were expecting a son together. Jamison was born in October 2019 and recently celebrated his first birthday.

Kinsey thinks Jamison looks just like his father.