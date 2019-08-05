Vigils will be held Monday evening in Charleston to remember the victims of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that claimed 29 lives over the weekend.
The National Action Network and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence will gather in Marion Square for 29 minutes of prayer and silence, one minute to remember each person who died in the weekend's shootings.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg is expected to attend.
A second vigil will begin at 8 p.m. at the International Longshoremen's Association headquarters. The event will take place following a town hall with Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker that begins at 5:30 p.m at the Morrison Drive building.
The two shootings, which occurred within less than 24 hours, wounded more than 50 people.
The Dayton shooter, who opened fire in a popular nightlife area early Sunday, was shot and killed by police. The suspected shooter in El Paso is in custody, and federal investigators are treating the shooting as domestic terrorism. The attack occurred at a shopping complex Saturday morning.