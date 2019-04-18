Recently released video that appears to show a dying inmate struggling on the ground without aid after a fight is drawing renewed scrutiny to a stabbing death at a South Carolina prison.
Allen Jerome Capers, 32, died after the Dec. 31, 2017, attack in a housing unit at Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County, which left eight other inmates wounded.
During the fight, Capers was stabbed "numerous times to the head, neck, stomach and hand," according to the complaint filed in October by attorney Justin Bamberg, who obtained the newly released surveillance footage from the S.C. Department of Corrections.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Bamberg's law office. Capers' mother, Debra Capers Dickson, is expected to speak to the media at that time.
A 36-minute surveillance video released by attorney Justin Bamberg begins with Capers slumped on the ground in the prison's Elliott Yard outside a building just before 4 p.m.
He can be seen struggling to sit up as three people in dark clothing, who appear to be guards, casually walk nearby and enter the building. Capers is left alone in the courtyard as he struggles to stand, falls down and then crawls on his knees.
Multiple correctional officers come outside at several points throughout the video. Some walk up to Capers as he writhes on the ground. Others stay at a distance. They all leave the yard without rendering aid.
Capers appears to have stopped moving when, about 24 minutes into the video, an inmate approaches and bends down to check on him while a guard stands nearby. Several minutes later, four inmates load Capers onto a stretcher.
By the time he arrived at an in-house medical facility, Capers was drenched in blood from stab wounds to his head, neck, stomach and hand, according to the lawsuit against the S.C. Department of Corrections. He had no pulse and was unresponsive.
SCDC officials were tight-lipped immediately after the incident.
Bamberg, who is also a state representative, said the attack is further evidence that the South Carolina prison system needs immediate reform and additional funding.
Capers was incarcerated on armed robbery charges and was expected to be released in 2026, according to SCDC records.
Capers was transferred to Turbeville, a level-two security prison that holds mostly youth offenders between the ages of 17 and 25, in December 2016.
This is a developing story and will be updated.