Video shows beating of man on Charleston's East Side

Video obtained by The Post and Courier on Thursday shows the brutal beating of a 62-year-old homeless man in Charleston’s East Side neighborhood.

The footage, which was captured by a resident, is graphic and depicts a group of men repeatedly kicking and punching the victim who lies on the pavement.

At one point, one of the victim's assailants says, "I'm gonna punish you all night," between blows.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. He remains hospitalized.

"It's not that uncommon around here," said one East Side resident. who took the video. He's lived in downtown Charleston for 10 years but recently moved from the Spring Street area to the area near Hanover Street.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said he was walking to a corner store a little after 7 p.m. Wednesday to buy a lottery ticket. He was only inside for a few minutes, but when he came out he saw several young men beating another man in the middle of the Hanover Street and Columbus Street intersection.

It was shocking to him. He ducked out of the men's view and started filming. As more people came up to see what was going on, some apparently calling 911, the attackers left, he said. About 20 minutes later, he saw police were at the scene.

"I've never felt unsafe there before," he said.

Christina Butler, a longtime resident, said she witnessed the aftermath.

In a lengthy email sent to police officials, Mayor John Tecklenburg and East Side residents, Butler said she is disturbed by the brutal, brazen crime and that Wednesday night's beating is the latest sign that something is seriously wrong in the community.

"Hopefully the reason this happened will come to light but one thing is clear- this was not a silly college student walking home at 2 in the morning drunk and putting them self at risk- this was a very violent incident at the time of day when we're all coming home from work, tourists are walking to dinner, and kids are still out," Butler wrote. "The fact that it happened publicly on well traversed Columbus Street is even more concerning."

According to an incident report, officers arrived about 7:30 p.m. after a 911 caller said he had driven past a corner store on Columbus Street and saw the victim on the ground in front of the store. He pulled over and tried to help the man until emergency medical services arrived.

The victim appeared to be "heavily intoxicated," EMS told police. He had a scrape on his head and a bloody mouth, the officer noted in the report.

Surveillance footage showed two men in their 20s dragging the victim from the street and leaving him in front of the store, the report said. Then, the men left.

Police are searching for suspects.

"The detectives are vigorously investigating this case to bring the suspect/suspects to justice," police spokesman Charles Francis said in an email. "Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective."

On Thursday afternoon, the intersection of Hanover and Columbus streets was quiet. A Charleston police investigator was on scene.

Post and Courier reporters asked several residents whether they’d seen or heard anything about the beating. None said they did.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.