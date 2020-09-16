Video journalist assaulted by 2 teens in downtown Charleston

A Charleston journalist was attacked by two juveniles while he was walking downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2:13 p.m. to North Market Street near East Bay Street for a report of an assault, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.

The assault happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., said Lt. James Byrne, who commands the city's officers overseeing the central business district.

Quintin Washington, of "Quintin's Close-Ups," told The Post and Courier that he was talking with a friend via Bluetooth when he saw the two juveniles riding their bicycles. He made a comment to his friend about how they ought to be in school, and one of them heard him.

"They started following me on their bikes down Market Street towards the Market, hurdling negative words at me," he said.

He began recording them on his cellphone, and one of the children rode up to him and knocked his phone out of his hand, he said. They continued following him and started to throw rocks at him, according to Washington.

Then, the juveniles got off their bicycles and began to attack him, with one throwing punches and striking him in the face.

Videos shared by Washington show the juveniles following him, with one of them riding up and hitting his phone as he stands in the street. One video appears to show a juvenile striking at Washington and pulling off a jacket.

A witness saw the assault and went to pull one of the juveniles off Washington, the report said, after which both the juveniles got back onto their bicycles and left. The witness said he also recorded the incident.

Washington did not have any visible injuries, according to the report.

Investigators have corroborated Washington's statements and hope to have the case resolved within a day, Byrne said Wednesday afternoon.

The department plans to pursue charges against the juveniles, who are both teenagers, the lieutenant said.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.