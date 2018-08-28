A video game tournament at The Alley that was scheduled for Sept. 10 has been postponed after a shooting at a similar event Sunday in a Jacksonville, Fla., shopping center where two people were killed.
"In light of the very tragic recent events in Jacksonville, we've postponed our September 10th Madden Xbox Tournament," the bowling alley and eatery said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "Please stay tuned for updates as we look for a more appropriate time to host this event."
Representatives from The Alley could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Armed with a 9mm handgun, David Katz, 24, opened fire on gamers at a "Madden NFL '19" tournament where he shot and killed two people and then himself, The Associated Press reported. Katz also wounded 10 others in the Sunday afternoon shooting. The tournament was being held downtown at Jacksonville Landing.