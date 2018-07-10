Authorities in Berkeley County turned to an unexpected source to help solve a shooting earlier this week — a high tech doorbell.
Deputies were called to a report of shots fired shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday at an apartment at 100 Swift Blvd., according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The residence is located in an unincorporated area of the county near Goose Creek.
Markel Rasheed Bailey, a 29-year-old resident of Linden Lane in Goose Creek, was arrested, the Sheriff's Office said. He faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a weapon while committing a violent crime.
A male and female were inside the apartment sleeping during the shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.
During their investigation, deputies learned that the female was involved in a relationship with Bailey and that he had called her phone 19 times between 4:04 a.m. and 4:25 a.m. that day, the Sheriff's Office said.
Around 4:55 a.m., multiple shots tore into the bedroom from outside, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies later found multiple shell casings outside the apartment.
"When deputies responded to Bailey's home, not far from the ... scene, the hood of Bailey's black Dodge Ram truck was warm to the touch," the Sheriff's Office said.
Detectives found out that the the suspect's home had a doorbell with video and audio recording capabilities, the Sheriff's Office said. After reviewing the video, they discovered incriminating evidence.
The man could be seen going into the attic and then into his truck, the Sheriff's Office said. He returned to the attic and left the home in the Dodge.
"After returning, Bailey can be seen going back into the attic with what appears to be a handgun and mumbling 'you're a dead girl' to himself," the Sheriff's Office said.