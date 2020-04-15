Victims of apparent Charleston County murder-suicide identified as mother and son

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which a mother shot her young son at a home on Leeds Avenue Tuesday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 40-year-old Gretchen Francey and the child as 4-year-old Liam Francey, both of North Charleston. They died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Francey's death was ruled a suicide while Liam's death was ruled a homicide, the Coroner's Office said.

Gretchen Francey was Liam's mother, Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said.

Deputies responded to 2664 Leeds Ave. about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman and a small boy inside a locked house.

First responders forced their way into the home and found the woman and child with apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said. A firearm was found near the bodies, and no one else was on the property.

After investigating, detectives concluded that no one else was involved, the Sheriff's Office said.

No further information was available Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.