Victim who drowned swimming at Isle of Palms amid rip currents ID'd as Moncks Corner woman

A woman swimming on the Isle of Palms beach drowned Thursday afternoon when she was swept under by a strong current, authorities said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 21-year-old Taylor Lawson of Moncks Corner died after being transported to East Cooper Medical Center.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said officers and firefighters were called to the beach near 53rd Avenue when someone reported two swimmers in distress. The water was choppy, and one of the swimmers, who was able to return to shore, said they had both been pulled under by a strong current.

First responders brought Lawson to shore and rendered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

The National Weather Service said Friday that the Charleston area had higher-than-usual rip current risk Thursday because of a cold front with strong winds, Tropical Storm Zeta and a full moon causing higher tides.

The risk of rip currents will be elevated this weekend as well, weather service forecaster Ron Morales said.