Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death Sunday in North Charleston.
Damon Alston, 35, of North Charleston, died as a result of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.
Officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a home on Nibbs Lane for a report of a shooting, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman.
They found Alston face down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pryor said the man received a phone call in the moments before he was shot and went downstairs to meet someone at the back door. At that point, gunfire rang out. A male wearing a black hoodie was seen by witnesses running from the area, he added.
Sunday’s shooting was the city’s fourth homicide in April and seventh this year, according to a Post and Courier database. There have been 21 homicides in the tri-county area in 2019.
North Charleston police said last week three of the seven slayings this year stem from an ongoing feud between two rival groups.
There is no evidence so far linking Sunday’s killing to any of the others.