Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in North Charleston Monday afternoon. 

Daniel George Holmes, 23, of North Charleston, died at the scene of a gunshot wound, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office on Wednesday. 

Officers were called at 3:21 p.m. to 2756 East Surrey Drive for a report of a shooting, according to an incident report. 

Once at the scene, the officers found the victim in the front yard of the residence, the report stated. 

A 16-year-old male has been identified as a suspect in the shooting, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman. 

Monday’s shooting is the 19th homicide reported this year in North Charleston, according to a Post and Courier database. Fifty-three people have been slain this year in the tri-county area.

