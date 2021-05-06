Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting at Dorchester County shopping center

Dorchester County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at a shopping center early in the morning on May 6 after Summerville police notified them of a person hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim, whose name and age had not been disclosed, was taken to Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the parking lot at The Shoppes of Windsor Hill Crossing off of Ashley Phosphate Road.

Deputies responded to the location and began their investigation immediately.

Rick Carson, a spokesman for the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, said no 911 call was received nor were there any calls for shots heard or shots fired from the shopping plaza.

The victim was being treated later that morning at a local hospital and at last report was in critical condition.

In that shopping center is JC's Bar, which Carson said has been the site of some incidents and calls in the past. He added it's not yet clear if that establishment is connected to the overnight shooting.

As recently as March 24, another shooting occurred outside JC's Bar.

According to an incident report, a bartender at JC's called 911 at about 2 a.m. to report about 20 people fighting in the parking lot. Deputies rushed to the area and found several people in the lot and vehicles speeding off.

One woman took shelter in an adjacent lot told deputies she'd been walking toward the bar to meet friends when she heard several gunshots. The friends drove to a hospital because one was shot in her leg.

No suspects had been identified in that shooting, according to the report, which said North Charleston police also responded.

And in June 2020, someone fired a gun into the back window of a car and into the building overnight. No one was injured.

The shopping center, which also is home to a grocery store, remained an active crime scene the morning of May 6 and investigators were developing and working on leads in the case, officials said.

Authorities said anyone with information can call the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office at 843-832-0300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.