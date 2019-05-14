The Charleston County Coroner's office has identified a 27-year-old Awendaw man as the victim who was shot and killed outside a North Charleston convenience store.
Aterrio Monroe was pronounced dead at Medical University Hospital on Sunday night after he was shot hours before in front of Max Quick Stop on McMillan Avenue, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the store for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police found Monroe on the ground, Pryor said.
Witnesses reported to police several people were fighting just before the shooting and that someone was seen fleeing the area, possibly in a dark vehicle. No arrests have been announced.
Monroe's death marked the second fatal shooting in North Charleston on the same day. Shortly before 2 a.m., police said a 21-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was killed after a fight broke out at a house party on Nantuckett Avenue.