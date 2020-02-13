You are the owner of this article.
Vice President Mike Pence's visit jams traffic in Charleston area

CHS traffic 2/13

Traffic in the Charleston area on Thursday, February 13 as of 5:16 p.m. File/Staff

Charleston area roads are experiencing significant traffic jams Thursday afternoon in advance of two  appearances at The Citadel by Vice President Mike Pence. 

Pence visited Columbia on Thursday morning before heading to Joint Base Charleston during the afternoon where he then left by motorcade for the Citadel. 

He was scheduled to speak to The Citadel Corps of Cadets on campus and again to the Citadel Republican Society in the 6 p.m. time frame.

Following his address, traffic will be controlled again by authorities as the vice president returns to Joint Base Charleston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

